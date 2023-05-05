Congress to distribute all surplus land to poor: Bhatti in padayatra

May 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka has assured that Congress, if voted to power, would give free power supply to power looms and would pay premium for accident insurance cover to toddy tappers.

Speaking during his ongoing “people’s march padayatra” in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Friday he said the Congress would provide free power to power looms as weavers would make clothes, part of three essentials – food, shelter and clothing. He covered Gollagudem, Magdumpalli, Chinnapalugu Thanda, Peddapalugu Thanda, Gurraladandi, Bhattugudem and Peddaravulapalli villages.

Stating that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government was not doing anything for the welfare of toddy-tappers, the Congress leader said premium for the accident insurance cover for toddy-tappers would be borne completely by the government if the party was returned to power.

He alleged that instead of distributing three acres of land each to dalit families as promised in the last elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao was snatching assignment lands given to dalit, tribal and other downtrodden communities of society. He stated that Congress would distribute all surplus land in the State by reviving the assigned committees immediately after coming to power.

Mr. Vikramarka stated that Congress would announce a job calendar immediately after coming to power and would pay unemployment allowance to eligible unemployed youth till they got jobs. All vacancies in the government would also be filled through TSPSC in a transparent manner, KG to PG free compulsory education in English medium would be provided and Aarogya Sri limit increased to ₹5 lakh.