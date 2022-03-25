Congress to constitute experts committee on GO 111 

Telangana Congress has decided to constitute a committee of experts and District Congress Committee presidents to study the government’s decision to scrap G.O. 111 and launch a movement to protect farmers’ interests.

A decision was taken in an online meeting presided by TPCC working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud and attended by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Bose Raju and senior leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav, Renuka Chaudhary, Balaram Naik, M. Kodanda Reddy among others. The Parliament members couldn’t attend due to the ongoing sessions.

The party leaders argued that the government has some sinister thoughts in trying to scrap the GO 111 and the party should ensure that poor farmers don’t loose out while the environmental issues are highlighted.

The meeting also discussed the paddy procurement issue and felt that both the Centre and the State are trying to escape from their responsibilities. Congress would continue to put pressure on both with a sustained campaign, they said.

The leaders also suggested sustained protest programmes on the fuel price hike by the Centre that is hitting the common man hard apart from power charges enhanced by the State government without caring for the burden on the consumers.

On Dalita Bandhu, the party decided to play a proactive role in ensuring Dalits get their benefit irrespective of their political affiliation. Congress cadre would continue to put pressure on the government that the scheme is implemented in the real sense and not with a political motive.