Congress to complain against Venkatarami Reddy today

The Congress leaders have decided to lodge a complaint against MLC candidate P. Venkatarami Reddy with returning officer on Wednesday. This was decided at a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday evening presided over by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and attended by others.

Mr. Revanth Reddy along with CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLAs and MPs would lodge the complaint to reject his nomination as he has been facing several allegations.

On Thursday, the party would hold a rally from Public Gardens to Agriculture Commissionarate demanding the government to procure paddy and submit a memorandum to the authorities.

Though the party claimed that it would take a decision on whether to contest MLC elections, it could not do so as there was no sufficient strength.