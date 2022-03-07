Congress to complain against Speaker to Governor today

Party to organise protests in mandal headquarters

Taking serious objections over the attitude of Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy for not allowing Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and others members to raise a ‘point of order’ on the first day of Budget session, and suspending opposition members till the end of the present sessions, the Congress party has decided to lodge a complaint with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday. Similarly, the party would organise silent protests wearing black badges before the statues of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in all mandal headquarters.

Disclosing these details at press conference along with Mr. Vikramarka and others on Monday, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that never did any Speaker behave like this, and it is not acceptable, he said.

“On the first day of the Budget session, the House was not run properly. The Governor speech was totally removed. On the day of introduction of Budget, never were members suspended in the past. Protest is a right in democracy. Suspending members for entire session is not right. Rights of members were suppressed. Speaker is taking unilateral decision. Our CLP leader tried get the attention of Speaker for 40 minutes but of no use. Governor is the custodian of Constitution. We request her to take corrective measures,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy.

The TPCC president said that there was no mention of addressing the remaining families of martyrs or unemployed, a promise made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the past.

Mr. Vikramarka alleged that all traditional practices and procedures were kept aside by the government in running the House and it has failed to present the “progress report” to people.

“During the separate State agitation, we fought for rights, and now those basic issues are suppressed,” commented Mr. Vikramarka.

Referring to the Budget, he said that it is nothing but manipulation of figures. The government has failed to reach the numbers it had presented in the previous budget. He said that despite the promise of allocating ₹5 lakh for any individual to construct a house on his own site, the government has proposed only ₹3 lakh in the Budget.