Congress to collect data from farmers on Dharani issues

December 02, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Collectors not responding on Dharani problems, note TPCC leaders

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition Congress leaders said that farmers have been facing serious problems with Dharani and the authorities are failing to address them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Koppula Raju, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Mallu Ravi, E. Anil, Harkar Venugopal and others met at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here on Friday and discussed about the problems being faced by farmers due to Dharani.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said that they have discussed on the issue for about an hour, including whether to continue Dharani or to come up with an alternative to that.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Some 30 lakh farmers have been suffering due to improper functioning of Dharani. We are going to train five persons from each mandal to collect data and about 3,000 of them will be trained in this process. They would collect information. Based on that we will form our polices,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US