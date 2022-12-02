Congress to collect data from farmers on Dharani issues

  1. EPaper
December 02, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Opposition Congress leaders said that farmers have been facing serious problems with Dharani and the authorities are failing to address them.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Koppula Raju, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Mallu Ravi, E. Anil, Harkar Venugopal and others met at Congress Legislature Party (CLP) here on Friday and discussed about the problems being faced by farmers due to Dharani.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said that they have discussed on the issue for about an hour, including whether to continue Dharani or to come up with an alternative to that.

“Some 30 lakh farmers have been suffering due to improper functioning of Dharani. We are going to train five persons from each mandal to collect data and about 3,000 of them will be trained in this process. They would collect information. Based on that we will form our polices,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy.

