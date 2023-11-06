Congress third list names Revanth from Kamareddy Shabbir from Nizamabad Urban

November 06, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress party on Monday night released third list naming 14 candidates, including TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy and replacing two already named nominees.

In all 19 seats were pending but the party chose to announce 14 names and bringing in new leaders in two places, where nominees were already announced. Kothagudem seat has been given to CPI as part of seat sharing. The party has not yet finalised candidates for Suryapet, Thungathurthy SC and Charminar.

The party in a dramatic manner replaced former minister and AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy (Wanaparthy) with Tudi Megha Reddy. Similarly, Ade Gajender has replaced Vennela Ashok from Boath ST constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former minister and ex-CLP leader Md. Ali Shabbir has been named as the party nominee from Nizamabad Urban seat apparently keeping in view large population of Muslim voters in the constituency. Former MP and senior BJP leader G. Vivekanand has been given the Chennur SC seat.

Another BJP leader and former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, who was elected earlier from Yellareddy constituency on BRS ticket has been accommodated from Banswada, where he takes on Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy. Senior Congress leader K. K. Mahender Reddy will face IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao in Sircilla constituency.

Nilam Madhu Mudiraj, who switched his loyalties from BRS to the Congress has been rewarded with the Patancheru ticket while another former MP Suresh Shetkar will fight from Narayankhed constituency.

Other candidates named for the Assembly elections are: Thota Laxmi Kantha Rao (Jukkal SC), Purumalla Srinivas (Karimnagar), Dr. Jatoth Ramachandru Naik (Dornakal ST), Koram Kanakaiah (Yellandu ST), Ramdas Maloth (Wyra ST), Dr. Matta Ragamayee (Satupalli SC) and Jare Adinarayana (Aswaraopet SC).

Party sources said Vennela Ashok has been replaced as the sub-caste among the ST’s Nayakpod has very little presence in the tribal dominated constituency. Moreover, he belongs to Mancherial district and is considered a non-local in the constituency. The dominant Adivasis and Lambadas among the ST’s are said to have issued an ultimatum to change the candidate. In case of Wanaparthy, Dr. Chinna Reddy had been replaced by Megha Reddy after strong protests erupted over the former’s name.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.