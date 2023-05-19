Congress terms BJP’s BC declaration a farce

May 19, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former PCC chief V. Hanmanth Rao has described the Backward Classes (BCs) declaration of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as mere lip service and people will not believe as long as the Central government doesn’t approve the BC census and abolition of creamy layer in BC reservations.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been demanding the government for BC census in the country but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is just silent. What moral right does the BJP here in Telangana have to seek BC votes while ignoring the major demand of the BCs,” he asked.

Responding to the BC Declaration made by the State BJP on Thursday, he spoke to the media along with AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary, former MLC Ramulu Naik, Khairatabad DCC president Rohin Reddy, Manvata Roy and Nagesh Mudiraj questioning the morality of the BJP and its declaration. He said Rahul Gandhi had promised BC Census if Congress came to power during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Moreover, the AICC plenary also passed a resolution on this issue.

Mr. Hanmanth Rao reminded that it was Congress that introduced BC reservations in IITs and IIMs despite the Supreme Court refusing it on technical grounds. Congress was the party that was responsible for the political empowerment of the BCs across the country while the BJP is refusing to accede to the two major demands for the last nine years. It was time BCs realise the hollowness of the BJP and support the Congress, he urged.