Congress teams to visit affected farmers and submit report on crop damage

Teams are scheduled to interact with the farmers and submit a report on the crop loss due to unseasonal rains

April 28, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has constituted four committees to study the damage caused by the unseasonal rains in the State and submit a report on the losses suffered by the farmers.

The first committee is headed by former minister Gaddam Prasad Kumar and consists of T. Rammohan Reddy, Challa Narsimha Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy. They will visit Medak and Rangareddy districts.

The committee headed by MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and consisting of K. Pushpaleela and Syed Hazmatullah Hussaini will visit Nizamabad and Adilabad districts. The teams headed by former Union minister P. Balaram Naik and Konda Surekha’s team will visit Karimnagar and Khammam districts while the team of E. Anil Kumar, N. Padmavathi Reddy and Ramulu Naik will visit Warangal district.

Kisan Congress national vice president M. Kodanda Reddy and State Kisan Congress chairman Anvesh Reddy will coordinate the visits. These teams will speak to the farmers directly and estimate the losses suffered by them. A report will be submitted to the government along with the demands.

