Congress-TDP alliance in Madhira

The Congress party has forged a strategic alliance with the TDP to contest the ensuing civic polls to Madhira Municipality in an effort to retain its hold over the town, regarded as its traditional stronghold.

The stakes are high for the Opposition parties, mainly the Congress, as well as the ruling TRS in the ensuing elections to the Madhira civic body.

The CPI (M) also holds significant sway in Madhira, considered as a key town along the inter-State border with Andhra Pradesh.

The local Congress leadership is making all out efforts to win the civic body, which is part of the Madhira Assembly constituency, presently represented by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The ruling TRS is heavily banking on the ‘development plank’ to emerge victorious in the forthcoming civic polls. The CPI (M) local leadership is keen on contesting the elections alone, sources said.

Even before the release of the municipal election notification, the local leaders of the Congress party and the TDP have launched a joint campaign in Madhira town to drum up support for their alliance.

“We are exploring all options to put up a joint fight against the ruling TRS to win all the three municipalities, including Madhira, Wyra and Sattupalli, of the district at the ensuing hustings,” said District Congress Committee (DCC) president P Durga Prasad.

Pre-poll alliances are being worked out based on local equations and the final decision in this regard will be taken by the party high command in a few days, he added.