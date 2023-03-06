ADVERTISEMENT

Congress talks of reviving old pension scheme in Telangana

March 06, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Party assures that local status would be restored to employees who lost it with the implementation of GO 317

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has requested teachers in the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ Constituency in the Legislative Council to cast their first preference vote in favour of G. Harshavardhan Reddy supported by the party.

Polling for the biennial election is scheduled to be held on March 13. A total of 21 candidates are in the fray with only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) entering the fray officially. Its candidate A. Venkata Narayan Reddy is seeking the election, while the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to remain neutral in the election. The party had supported outgoing member K. Janardhan Reddy in the previous election.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy requested teachers through a social media post on Monday to support Mr. Harshavardhan Reddy with their first preference vote. Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, former president of TPCC and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said among the candidates in the fray it was only Mr. Harshavarandhan Reddy who was capable of fighting for the teacher community’s rights.

He assured that Congress, if voted to power in the next Assembly elections in Telangana, would revive the old pension scheme as the party government did in Rajasthan, by scrapping the contributory pension scheme in vogue now. He also told the teachers’ community that the Congress would restore local status to those who had lost it with the implementation of GO 317.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the State government was acting inhumanly in the matter of teachers’ promotions and those who were elected in the past had joined the ruling party and neglected fighting for the teachers’ rights.

Stating that there was uncertainty over the government employees in the State getting salaries on the first of every month, he said Congress would ensure that they get their salaries on the first of every month. He also demanded issuance of health cards to teachers working for Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs).

