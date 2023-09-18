Congress takes six guarantees to the people after announcement by Sonia Gandhi

September 18, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Launching the poll campaign in Telangana, Congress leaders reached out to the people across the State with the guarantee cards that carry the six guarantees announced by Sonia Gandhi and other leaders at the Vijaya Bheri public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Senior leaders of the Congress from several States including Ministers and MLAs were attached to the leaders of every constituency in Telangana and they met the people in their localities and households to present the guarantee card assuring them that the six guarantees given by the party would be implemented.

In Sangareddy district, the campaign was launched by Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gurdeep Singh Sappal in the presence of TPCC working president and MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy, former TPCC working president, J. Kusum Kumar and others.

Mr. Sappal reached out to the people in Sangareddy town and other places, explaining the importance of the six guarantees that would infuse confidence among people about decent living. He said the Congress always keeps its word and explained how Sonia Gandhi delivered Telangana against all odds.

He said presenting a guarantee card signed by the PCC president and the CLP leader to families assuring them of fulfilling the promises made before the elections gives them confidence and the seriousness of the party’s announcements.

Later, speaking to the media, he lashed out at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao and his ‘family rule’. The CM’s family controls 11 Ministries and that too of important departments indicating how only one family is ruling the State. This was not that Sonia Gandhi wished for when she granted Telangana, he said.

Criticising the BJP, he said the BJP demanded special status for Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation but ignored it completely after coming to power. “The BJP cheated both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

BJP vitiates political atmosphere

Sanga Reddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy said the Gandhi family is never after power, unlike other politicians. The Congress always stood for development and welfare, which could bring the country from nowhere in 1947 to the world stage today. Any other party can never match the vision of the Congress, he said.

He said the BJP and MIM were working together in Telangana to help the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and their only aim is to prevent Congress from coming back to power in Telangana.

Similar programmes were conducted across the State. In Malkajgiri constituency, Alagiri, MLA from Tamil Nadu, along with senior leaders Mallu Ravi and Nandikanti Sridhar, distributed the guarantee cards. In Husnabad constituency, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar along with CWC member Mohan Prakash reached out to the people explaining the guarantees.

