Congress takes serious view of open criticism by party leaders

Congress party has taken a serious view of certain party leaders openly criticising its leaders and their decision in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has issued a stern warning to the leaders warning them to refrain from open criticism of the party decisions.
His statement came in wake of senior leaders like V. Hanumantha Rao, G. Niranjan and Bakka Judson coming down heavily on the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and also the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.
