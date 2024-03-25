ADVERTISEMENT

Congress takes serious view of open criticism by party leaders

March 25, 2024 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

VHR, G.Niranjan and Bakka Zudson’s criticism draws the ire of the leadership

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Congress senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Congress party has taken a serious view of certain party leaders openly criticising its leaders and their decision in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working President and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has issued a stern warning to the leaders warning them to refrain from open criticism of the party decisions.

His statement came in wake of senior leaders like V. Hanumantha Rao, G. Niranjan and Bakka Judson coming down heavily on the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and also the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Rao was irked that the Chief Minister did not given him time since he assumed office while Mr. Niranjan was upset that four outsiders had been given tickets when there were several deserving leaders for the LS polls. Mr. Judson went a step further criticising the surveys conducted by strategist Sunil Konugolu.

Mr. Mahesh said if these leaders have any issues, there were appropriate forum to air their views. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has finalised the candidates after wide ranging consultations with the Chief Minister and other senior leaders and it is not a unilateral decision of any individual, he said adding that any further criticism of the ticket allocation and leadership would be viewed very seriously.

The party has so far named nine candidates for the Lok Sabha elections while the rest are likely to be announced after the Central Election Committee of the party meeting again on March 27 in New Delhi.

