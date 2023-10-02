Congress supports highway blockade on TSPSC paper leak issue

October 02, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Hyderabad

Calling upon youth and the unemployed in Telangana to join the highway blockade on October 16 against the government’s failure to conduct the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recruitment exams, the Telangana Congress president said Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister K.T. Rama Rao should take the blame.

Speaking at a round table on the abolition of TSPSC, held at Press Club Hyderabad on Sunday, Mr. Reddy said the Congress would support Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram’s call for a highway blockade over the CM’s careless attitude over the issue and seek justice for lakhs of candidates. He also promised that he and former MLA A. Sampath Kumar would block the roads from Alampur.

Blaming the Chief Minister for the Group-I fiasco, he wondered how people not eligible even for clerk jobs could conduct Group-I and other recruitment exams. The CM, instead of appointing deserving candidates, has appointed his henchmen to the TSPSC, he said and added that the TSPSC should have been dissolved after the first paper leak itself, but Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao did not have time to review such a serious issue but had ample time for politics.

The BRS government has lost the trust of students and unemployed people, he charged and called upon the people to realise the dangers ahead if this government continued to be in power.

Mr.Kodandaram alleged that the paper leak came out in the open only in Group-I but there was suspicion from the beginning of similar scenario in all the exams conducted so far, including the Singareni exams.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief R.S. Praveen Kumar said it was unfortunate that students who fought for Telangana statehood are now forced to fight in Telangana as well. He blamed the CM as the only one responsible for the situation.