Congress sub-panel fixes ₹50,000 fee for Assembly poll application

August 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The TPCC sub-committee on framing modalities for candidate application has reportedly fixed ₹50,000 fees per application for general category and ₹25,000 for the SC/ST and differently-abled aspirants.

Those applying for the tickets have their task cut out as they will have to make a detailed mention of their social media activity. The party is keen on knowing their social media presence on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. They will have to mention the number of followers as well as from which date they have been active on the platforms.

The panel headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raj Narasimha and comprising TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary on Wednesday approved the modalities. The panel heavily banked on the format followed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) during the recent Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-page candidate application form addressed to the TPCC will specifically ask the aspirants to mention the Assembly segment to which they are applying under the Parliamentary constituency and the new district.

The form, according to the party sources, would be a ready reckoner for the State as well as the Central leadership to assess the candidates’ track record. Besides the personal details that the aspirants are expected to share, the form makes it mandatory for them to share details of the present position they are holding at the mandal, district, State and other levels.

Political history of the aspirant is a crucial aspect that the party’s election committee would focus on. This includes whether the applicant has contested the past elections Assembly as well as the Lok Sabha, and if so, the outcome. The vote difference in terms of victory and loss is also mapped in the application, sources said. They also have to write in detail their participation in any other elections like local and civic bodies.

The application, sources pointed out, is also particular that the aspirants should clearly mention any criminal cases against them include the case details and also if they were ever convicted in connection with any offence. To top it all, the applicants are asked to give pledge of allegiance to the candidate concerned and work towards his or her victory in the elections.

The application forms would be available at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.