Congress strategist sees realistic chance to topple ruling BRS for first time in 9 years

July 24, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress is upbeat as it sees an opportunity of securing power for the first time in nine years, if the party strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s presentation to the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) is to be believed.

Mr.Kanugolu, who has gained respect within the party after his strategies paid dividends in Karnataka, is said to have indicated that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is down the magical figure of 60 seats, for the first time in the last nine years, as of July second week. The presentation, made to all the senior leaders including AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC president A.Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MPs N.Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLAs and others, laid down the road map and discussed realistic chances of the party in the upcoming elections.

A senior leader, who attended the meeting, said that Mr.Kanugolu gave an overview of the party’s situation as of today and also explained how the Congress now has a realistic opportunity to defeat the ruling BRS. He said Mr. Kanugolu’s claims were based on the assessment of a series of surveys being conducted for the party.

Mr.Kanugolu apparently argued that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cannot rise from the single digit in Telangana, come what may, and its graph is sliding by the day. If Karnataka results were a huge dampener for the BJP, the results also created the perception that Congress is the only party that can defeat the BRS in Telangana. “The BRS is down to less than 60 seats, the magical figure for forming the government, in the latest surveys,” the leader claimed seeking anonymity.

However, Mr.Kanugolu also cautioned the Congress that it was weak in five Parliamentary constituencies – Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. The BJP will give a tough time to the BRS in these constituencies. However, the situation can change if Congress continues its aggressive campaign against the government’s failures as the perceived friendship between BRS and BJP is catching on among people.

