Congress stalwart from Karnataka to cobble up political combinations in Telangana

May 17, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

Contours of Telangana politics are expected to go through rapid changes in the coming days with political parties coming together and a top leader from the neighbouring Karnataka playing a key role in cobbling up combinations to favour the Congress in Telangana, arithmetically.

New entrants into Telangana politics like the YSR Telangana Party and the anti-KCR groups, presently outside the Congress and the BJP, are likely to be part of the combination. The Congress top leadership in Telangana is also keen on bringing them on to its platform to avoid splitting of votes as it doesn’t want Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to gain from such divisions at any cost.

It is not mere speculation but the recent developments gave credence to this theory and particularly after YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila met Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru to congratulate him on successfully leading the party to a historic win. The picture of Ms. Sharmila and Mr. Shiv Kumar circulated on social media cannot be passed off for a mere courtesy call, and sources said it carried a strong political message.

It is being said that Y.S. Sharmila has huge respect for Mr. Shiv Kumar and he has taken up the issue of working with the Congress in Telangana. Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu is likely to further it in discussion with the Telangana Congress leadership, that is presently divided on the issue, if Ms. Sharmila responds positively.

An option put before Ms. Sharmila was to cooperate with the Congress and her political interests would be taken care of in New Delhi rather than in Telangana. This may be offering some position in New Delhi including an entry into the Rajya Sabha. Her recent statement about ‘missed calls’ from a political party further fuelled speculation about the proposal of the Congress.

A clear picture is likely to emerge once the dust settles down in the Karnataka leadership to select their Chief Minister and formation of the government there. The historic win of the Congress in Karnataka has also put the ‘anti-KCR forces’ like former Khammam MP, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Minister from Kollapur constituency Jupally Krishna Rao in a dilemma on the path to choose.

Though the BJP is seriously wooing them they seem to be unconvinced with BJP’s growth here. Sources said a recent survey by a group in the combined Khammam district revealed that 90% of Mr. Ponguleti’s supporters wanted him to go with Congress or float a separate group but not side with the BJP, saying that would be political suicidal.