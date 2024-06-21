Congress stages protest in Hyderabad over NEET row

As part of the ongoing protests against NEET irregularities, the Greater Hyderabad Youth Congress, led by its president Motha Rohit, organised a demonstration near the residence of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy. The protest highlighted how, contrary to Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of three wise monkeys that preach “See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his NDA government is preaching “cannot see injustice, hear about injustice and respond to injustice” meted out at the 33 lakh NEET and NET aspirants.

