Congress stages fast against Rahul’s disqulification

April 28, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Rajya Sabha MP V. Hanumantha Rao participating hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Former Rajya Sabha MP V. Hanumantha Rao participating hunger strike at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A hunger strike was organised at the Gandhi Bhavan here on Thursday under the aegis of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayati Raj Sanghatan to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP.

Sanghatan chairperson and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan, who led the camp, said the disqualification of Mr. Rahul Gandhi was a result of his confrontation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over loot of public wealth

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Mr. Rahul Gandhi was stripped of his post within hours and made to vacate his bungalow in Delhi within a day out of vengeance. The State Congress committee working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and other leaders were present.

