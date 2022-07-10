Congress stages dharna at LB Nagar demanding arrest of rape accused CI

Leaders warn protests at all police stations if accused not arrested by tomorrow

Leaders warn protests at all police stations if accused not arrested by tomorrow

Alleging that the police were trying to save the Marredpally Circle Inspector K. Nageshwar Rao in a rape case, Telangana Mahila Congress and Youth Congress activists staged a dharna at the DCP office of LB Nagar under Rachakonda police Commissionerate on Sunday.

The activists led by LB Nagar in-charge Malreddy Ram Reddy and Youth Congress president Shiv Sena Reddy staged a dharna and demanded the immediate arrest of Nageshwar Rao, accused of rape at gunpoint by a housewife. He is now suspended and on the run.

Mr. Shivsena Reddy warned that if the accused was not arrested by Monday, Congress would demonstrate at all police stations in Telangana seeking justice for women. The Congress activists also lodged a complaint against Home Minister Mahmood Ali stating that he was missing and was nowhere to be seen to give assurance to the victim.

The protesting Congress workers alleged that the suspended CI was being saved by police, reflecting how the police has left people in the lurch to serve the interests of some politicians. They wondered how the Inspector escaped from the police station when an inquiry team reached there. This questions the integrity of the inquiry team, they said.

Police later arrested the protesters. Senior leaders Darpalli Rajashekhar Reddy, Sudheer Reddy, Bhaskar and Janga Reddy were among those present at the station.

Order judicial inquiry

Senior TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan demanded the government to order for a judicial inquiry into the entire incident to bring out the truth. He said it was shameful on the part of the police department and State government that police officials were indulging in such heinous acts.

He said the incident showed that women in the State were not safe and hesitated to go to police stations to lodge any complaints. It also narrated how police personnel try to subjugate the suspects to use them for their personal ends and also book false cases against them.