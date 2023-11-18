Congress slams KCR’s statement that ‘time has not come to make Dalit a Chief Minister’

November 18, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Congress condemned the reported statement of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) that he could not keep his promise of making a Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana as it was not possible for others to run the new State.

Referring to a statement of the Chief Minister published in a national magazine, the Congress said that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot insult Dalits by stating that they cannot effectively lead Telangana. In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the Telangana Congress urged the people of Telangana to think about KCR’s arrogance.

It said the Chief Minister was reluctant to have a Dalit as Deputy Chief Minister and asked why Dalit Deputy Chief Ministers were removed and the entire administration was monopolised all these years. Such behaviour raised doubts about KCR’s commitment towards appointing a Dalit as the Chief Minister, though he said the time would come soon.

“When will the time come? In 2018, KCR assumed the CM post again, raising questions about his governance from 2014-2018... Does it mean that the State did not develop and he had to continue? In 2023, too, he prefers to be CM, yet again ignoring Dalits? Does it mean that the CM himself agrees that the State was not developed over the past nine years as he cannot appoint a Dalit as the CM,” the party questioned.