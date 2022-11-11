Congress slams KCR govt. for not celebrating Maulana Azad’s birth anniversary

· Telangana Congress has found fault with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not celebrating the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, freedom fighter and the first education minister of India, officially.

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged in a statement here that KCR had no respect for freedom fighters and national leaders, especially if they belonged to the Muslim community. “It is highly shameful that TRS Govt did not celebrate the 134th birth anniversary of Maulana Azad and the Chief Minister did not even issue a press release to pay homage,” he said adding that the TRS government did not include the picture of Maulana Azad in the official advertisements when it celebrated 75 years of independence this year.

He pointed out that the then Congress-led UPA government, on September 11, 2008, decided to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Azad by celebrating National Education Day on November 11, every year. At the State level, the Congress government used to organise Minority Welfare Day wherein the District Collectors were directed to address the problems of minorities in their respective districts.

Stating that Moulana Azad was instrumental in the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore and other premier institutions, he reminded that Moulana Azad also set up the University Grants Commission in 1953. “He strongly advocated women’s education and also enforced free and compulsory primary education for children up to 14 years of age. He was a visionary who had sown the seeds of modern education.”

The Congress leader also accused the government of playing with the careers of over 12 lakh students by not clearing the Fee Reimbursement dues of about ₹ 3,270 crore to nearly 3,600 junior, engineering, degree, pharmacy and other professional and non-professional colleges. More than 850 junior colleges, 350 degree colleges, 150 PG colleges and hundreds of engineering, pharmacy and vocational colleges had shut down since 2014, he said.