Congress should sweep Mahabubnagar in elections: Revanth directs the party leaders

March 24, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Hyderabad

Leaders cautioned against complacency and urged them to make the party stronger in the region

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy holds a meeting with Mahabubnagar district Congress leaders in Hyderabad on Sunday

Chief Minister and Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy held a review meeting with MLAs, MLCs and the party leaders of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and directed them to reach out to every household on the welfare schemes.

Stating that the Congress would win both the Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool seats comfortably, he, however, cautioned against laxity despite the party being in a strong position. He said unity among the leaders was important and it was a great opportunity for the make its position further stronger in the district.

During the two-hour meeting, he explained how the welfare schemes have reached every household and how every section was rooting for the party with the hope that the irrigation projects would be completed soon.

