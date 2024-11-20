Congress Sevadal centenary celebrations held at Gandhi Bhavan

The centenary celebrations of All India Congress Sevadal were marked with enthusiasm and reflection at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. The event was chaired by Sevadal President Jitender and saw the participation of Akhil Bharata Sevadal president Lalj G. Desai among other senior leaders. The leaders collectively called for a reinvigoration of Sevadal’s efforts at all levels to serve the people and strengthen the Congress’s prospects in Telangana and across the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Anil Kumar Yadav highlighted the legacy of Sevadal, tracing its origins to 1924 and recalling its pivotal role in the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul Gandhi. “Without Sevadal, there is no Congress. The contributions of Sevadal workers in the Jodo Yatra and other initiatives are unforgettable. It is our responsibility to take forward the programs of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the PCC president to the people,” he stated, calling for renewed efforts to strengthen the party’s presence.

Former MP Madhu Yashki Goud expressed pride in being a Sevadal worker and lauded its contributions over the years, particularly in countering the RSS and serving the public. “Sevadal has played a vital role in bringing Congress to power in Telangana. It must now intensify its activities to ensure the Congress’s success in the next elections,” he urged.

Former MP V. Hanumantha Rao emphasised the historical significance of Sevadal in shaping the Congress leadership. “It is a pleasure to celebrate 100 years of Sevadal. Jawaharlal Nehru, who rose from Sevadal to become India’s first Prime Minister, and Rajiv Gandhi, were both associated with Sevadal. It has played a key role in strengthening the Congress over decades,” he remarked. Mr. Rao also urged Sevadal workers to focus on grassroots programmes and serving people at the village level, asserting that the party leadership, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, would recognize the contributions of dedicated workers.