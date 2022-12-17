Congress seniors ‘revolt’ against Revanth and announce ‘Save Congress’ plan

December 17, 2022 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

Cracks in Telangana Congress came out wide open with senior Congress leaders, describing themselves as “Real Congress”, alleged that the party was being taken over by ‘outsiders’ and they would not let it happen.

It was a kind of revolt against Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, whom the Congress leaders termed as an outsider without taking his name but the references obviously pointed towards him. The leaders repeatedly used the word ‘outsiders’ referring to the leaders who joined the Congress from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) along with Mr. Revanth Reddy in 2017.

The recent constitution of the executive committee along with the announcement of names of vice-presidents and general secretaries triggered outrage as leaders close to Mr. Revanth Reddy secured a good number of posts. The simmering differences came out in open as some refused to accept the post and some senior leaders claiming they were not consulted in the process.

The rebellious leaders met at the residence of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka to give a new flip to the whole episode that exploded a few days ago. Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy, former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud, former MLAs Kodanda Reddy, A. Maheshwar Reddy and former MLC Prem Sagar Rao were among those who attended.

The two-hour meeting discussed the ‘injustice’ done to the Congressmen in the new committee, according to Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka. He said he was in no way involved in the process and his views were not taken. The meeting has decided to go ahead with the “Save Congress” slogan. He also alleged that there is a serious effort to undermine the senior leaders and assassinate their character in social media and this was unacceptable.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said 54 out of the 108 posts announced went to people who joined from the TDP. Once they joined Congress they are Congressmen but those who spent their life in the party should not be ignored. He said senior leaders, including him, were being targeted as ‘coverts’ in social media and those behind such postings should be exposed, he said indirectly hinting at Mr. Revanth Reddy. “Even Police Commissioner C.V. Anand informed me that posts against Congressmen were created from Sunil Kanugolu’s office that the police raided,” he claimed.

Mr. Jagga Reddy asked how can they be termed as coverts when they were trying to save the party. Neither the PCC nor the AICC in-charges were condemning the social media attack aimed at them. “Those who changed four parties cannot tell us how to work in the party,” said Mr. Rajanarsimha criticising Mr. Revanth Reddy. Mr. Yaskhi termed the fight as ‘Real Congressmen Vs Outsiders’.