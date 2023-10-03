Congress selling seats today, will sell Telangana tomorrow: KTR

October 03, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T.Rama Rao said the Congress party in Telangana is in the hands of a thief who was caught red-handed in the note-for-vote case. The same person is selling seats/tickets at different prices to political leaders as well as parachuters and one should not have any doubt that he will sell the State, if Congress is voted to power, he charged.

Speaking at Nalgonda and Suryapet on Monday, Mr.Rama Rao stated that there were very big names in the Congress who represented combined Nalgonda and held good positions in the government but did nothing for the development of the district.

On the six guarantees announced by the Congress, he said the party was given chances to govern the State for long but it did nothing to provide even basic amenities. He said three things would be certain in Telangana if the Congress was voted to power — only three-hour power supply to farming, change of Chief Minister every year and a lot of scams.

On the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that BRS was a family party, Mr.Rama Rao said: “BRS is a family of four-crore people in Telangana and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is the head of the family”. He stated that KCR was donning the role of a responsible son while providing social security pensions to the elderly and as a brother to farmers, courtesy of the Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes.

In response to BJP leaders’ comments on dynasty politics, the BRS working president said his party was functioning on the ideology of Rani Rudrama Devi from the Kakatiya dynasty who constructed temples and developed water bodies and also on the revolutionary slogan of Kumram Bheem of ‘Jal, Jungle, Zameen’ by building up the resources. BRS also follows the ideals of Sarvai Papanna for upliftment of weaker sections and Bhagya Reddy Varma for social reforms such as setting up residential schools for weaker sections, he added.

