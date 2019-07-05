Congress sees red over R&R land allocation to MP

TPCC official spokesperson Medipalli Satyam has flayed the State government for allocating house sites reserved for land oustees of Mid Manair Dam (MMD) to Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh, his sister Sowmya and a relative in Kodurupaka village of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

The Rajya Sabha MP has assets and properties worth several crores, as revealed in his pre-poll affidavit, while his sister is an industrialist.

Nevertheless, the revenue authorities allocated land sites to them at R&R colonies neglecting the genuine land oustees of the MMD, he stated.

Talking to newsmen here on Friday, Mr Satyam said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during his term as Karimnagar MP had hailed sacrifices made by the MMD land oustees of MMD during the mahadharna in 2008.

After becoming the Chief Minister, he announced sanction of ₹5.04 lakh to the land oustees in 2016 for construction of houses, but it did not materialise, the Congress leaded said.

Alleging large-scale irregularities in the payment of compensation to the land outees, he said that the government had promised ₹2 lakh package to those who had crossed 18 years of age. Ironically, only a few boys were given the package and the girls were completely neglected, he charged.

Demanding that the government solve long-standing problems of the land oustees on priority basis, he threatened to organise mahapadayatra from Kodurupaka village of Sircilla textile town and stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate on July 20.

If the government fails to solve the problems, he said that they would lay seige to the CM’s camp office and the Assembly, demanding a solution.

He also flayed Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar for failing to address the grievances of the land oustees despite making lofty promises during the election season till a month ago.