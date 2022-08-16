Congress seeks support of TJS in Munugode bypoll

Party leaders meet Kodandaram

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 16, 2022 20:16 IST

In move to gather strength in the bypoll, the Congress sought the support of Telanana Jana Samithi (TJS) headed by Prof. Kodandaram.

As per the directions of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, party working president Mahesh Kumar Goud met Prof. Kodandaram on Tuesday and held discussions with him on Munugode bypoll and sought support. The TJS president assured to come back after discussing it in the party.

“We have held discussions with Prof. Kodandaram on Munugode bypoll and sought support. This was not for the first time we are seeking support of the TJS. Whenever elections are there we are seeking its support. We are seeking support of all like-minded parties. We will not lose any opportunity to win the elections,” said Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Party senior leader Mallu Ravi said that winning of Congress at Munugode was a necessity and for that Congress was ready to align with any political party other than BJP and TRS.

