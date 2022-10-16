Congress seeks action against Legislative Council Chairman for ‘canvassing’ for TRS

‘Gutha Sukendhar Reddy violated the Model Code of Conduct’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 05:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Gutha Sukendhar Reddy 

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Congress has sought action against the Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukendhar Reddy for violating election code of conduct and misusing his official position to favour the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

In a memorandum to Vikas Raj, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana Congress said Mr. Sukendhar Reddy violated the Model Code of Conduct by asking people to vote for the TRS, and for also claiming that people’s support is there for the TRS government.

The Congress said Mr. Reddy is habituated to misusing his position and office, and even at an interaction with the media in his chambers, he claimed the TRS will win with a majority of 20,000 votes. The memorandum further said it’s a customary practice in the country that the positions of Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman (Vice President of India), Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman are non political positions, and they should be impartial.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It also reminded that Mr. Venkaiah Naidu had resigned from BJP immediately after his election as Vice President of India as he presides over the Rajya Sabha.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app