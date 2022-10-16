Congress seeks action against Legislative Council Chairman for ‘canvassing’ for TRS

‘Gutha Sukendhar Reddy violated the Model Code of Conduct’

Telangana Congress has sought action against the Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukendhar Reddy for violating election code of conduct and misusing his official position to favour the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

In a memorandum to Vikas Raj, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Telangana Congress said Mr. Sukendhar Reddy violated the Model Code of Conduct by asking people to vote for the TRS, and for also claiming that people’s support is there for the TRS government.

The Congress said Mr. Reddy is habituated to misusing his position and office, and even at an interaction with the media in his chambers, he claimed the TRS will win with a majority of 20,000 votes. The memorandum further said it’s a customary practice in the country that the positions of Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha Chairman (Vice President of India), Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman are non political positions, and they should be impartial.

It also reminded that Mr. Venkaiah Naidu had resigned from BJP immediately after his election as Vice President of India as he presides over the Rajya Sabha.