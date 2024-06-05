Congress secures 4 out of 5 reserved Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, BJP retains Adilabad

The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), traditionally considered supporters of the Congress, seem to have reaffirmed their loyalty by helping the ruling party secure victories in four out of five Lok Sabha constituencies reserved for SCs and STs in Telangana.

Congress candidates Dr. Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal (SC), Porika Balram Naik from Mahabubabad (ST), Dr. Mallu Ravi from Nagarkurnool (SC), and Gaddam Vamsi Krishna from Peddapalle (SC) won their seats with significant margins. Despite being political debutants, Kavya and Vamsi Krishna benefitted from their influential family backgrounds. Kavya, the daughter of senior politician and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, and Vamsi Krishna, the son of Chennur MLA Gaddam Vivekanand and nephew of Bellampalli MLA Gaddam Vinod Kumar, secured victories in their respective constituencies. Notably, Vamsi’s father Vivekanand and grandfather Venkataswamy have a history of representing the Peddapalle Lok Sabha seat. Kavya’s father Srihari too represented the Warangal MP seat.

Veteran Congress politicians Balram Naik and Mallu Ravi demonstrated their strong voter base. Balram Naik, representing the Mahabubabad constituency, reclaimed the seat from sitting MP Maloth Kavitha of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Dr. Mallu Ravi, senior vice-president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), won the Nagarkurnool seat for the third time, continuing the legacy of his elder brother Anantha Ramulu (AR Mallu), who previously won the seat twice.

Meanwhile, the BJP retained its hold on the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency, reserved for STs. BJP candidate Godam Nagesh, a seasoned politician with experience as an MLA, Minister, and MP, secured the seat. The strong presence of Sangh Parivar organisations reportedly played a significant role in garnering support from both tribals and Backward Castes (BCs), aiding the BJP’s win in Adilabad for the second consecutive time. Soyam Bapu Rao had won the seat for the BJP in the 2019 elections. “It is not a surprising victory since BJP won four MLA seats under the Adilabad Lok Sabha jurisdiction—Adilabad, Sirpur, Nirmal, and Mudhole—in the recently held Assembly polls,” commented a government employee from Adilabad.