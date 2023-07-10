Congress ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ tomorrow

July 10, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has announced that ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ will be held before Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Bhavan on July 12, protesting suppressive measures against party general secretary Rahul Gandhi by the Union Government. The protests are being take up across the nation.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday, TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi said that the Union Government has been harassing Mr. Gandhi to damage his image politically, besides hounding him. “Mr. Rahul Gandhi is being chased for a small comment. His Lok Sabha membership was cancelled within one day after court order was issued. He was forced to vacate the house allotted to him. Even his security was reduced. High Courts are not accepting his appeal for stay,” commented Mr. Ravi.

