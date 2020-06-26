‘Congress Salaam’ for slain soldiers

Hyderabad

26 June 2020 20:15 IST

Prime Minister Modi is accused of failing soldiers

The Telangana Congress leaders paid homage to the martyrs of the Galwan Valley observing two-hour silence at Gandhi Bhavan and various other places as a part of the ‘SpeakUPfortheJawans’ call given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The programme ‘Congress Salaam’ saw senior Congress leaders choosing different methods to pay their respects to the soldiers as some sat on a silent protest accusing the Central government of failing the soldiers.

At the Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy led the protest that was attended by working president Ponnam Prabhakar, vice president Mallu Ravi, AICC secretary G. Chinna Reddy, City Congress president Anjan Kumr Yadav and Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav among others.

Advertising

Advertising

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy observed silent deeksha at their homes. Similar programmes were held across the city. Telangana Youth Congress vice president Ravikumar Yadav paid homage at a programme ‘Shaheed Ko Salaam’ at Sherilingampally.

Speaking to the reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy paid rich tributes to Col. Santosh Babu and said his heroic deeds will never be forgotten. Blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tension at the border, he said 20 soldiers lost their lives due to the government’s inefficiency at a place where not a single casualty was seen for 45 years.

He said due to the inefficiency of Mr. Modi even friendly countries of India for long have turned hostile and it shows how poor he was at international diplomacy. Prime Minister should explain to the nation on what did he achieve from his extensive foreign travel.

Mr. Reddy, who himself is a former IAF pilot, said the Centre has failed to protect the borders and it should put pressure on China to force to its earlier position. He said the party would celebrate the birth centenary of late Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on June 28.