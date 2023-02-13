Congress ropes in seniors for ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’

February 13, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move to show the strength and send a message to the public that the party was united, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has been roping in party senior leaders for the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ padayatra taken up by president A. Revanth Reddy a few days ago at Sammakka Sarakka temple in the limits of Mulugu Assembly constituency being represented by MLA Seetakka.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao would participate in the yatra at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

Similarly, party senior leaders K. Jana Reddy, T. Jeevan Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and Ponnala Lakshmaiah would also take part in the padayatra, said Mr. Mallu Ravi, TPCC senior vice- president.