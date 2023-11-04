ADVERTISEMENT

Congress ropes in Karnataka Ministers, MLAs as in-charges for TS polls

November 04, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ten Ministers named as AICC cluster in-charges

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Congress Committee (AICC), on Saturday, named as many as 58 top Congress leaders from Karnataka, including 10 Ministers and several MLAs, as cluster in-charges and Assembly constituency observers for TS elections.

AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, in a press release, named Karnataka Ministers and MLAs Dinesh Gundu Rao, Priyank Kharge, M.C. Sudhakar, Sharan Prakash Patil, K.H. Muniyappa, Krishna Byre Gowda, Shivaraj S. Tangadagi, B.S. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Eshwara Khandre and B. Nagendra, as cluster in-charges, all of them Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet in Karnataka.

This apart, as many as 48 other MLAs were named as AICC Assembly constituency observers. Two to three Assembly constituencies in each district were identified by the Central leadership for which these observers were appointed. Some of these observers have been sent to 17 SC and ST constituencies.

All the named cluster in-charges and observers were asked to take charge with immediate effect.

Sensing a favourable chance of winning the elections, the AICC leadership has put all its focus on Telangana. Beginning with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, the party has roped in AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiva Kumar to campaign for the Congress in State.

