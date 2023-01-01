Congress ridicules govt. claims on crop losses in Telangana

January 01, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Kisan Congress ridiculed the claims of Rythu Bandhu Samiti chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on crop losses in the State and said that his claims reflect the “non-serious approach” of the government in extending support to farmers during crop losses.

In a statement here, chairman of Telangana Kisan Congress Anvesh Reddy wondered whether Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy has an iota of information on the condition of farmers. He said that the claims of Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy that there were no crop losses in Telangana was a big joke and “his ignorance has to be taken seriously by the Chief Minister, who appointed him as the Rythu Bandhu Samiti chairman.”

Mr. Anvesh Reddy said that Ministers toured Warangal in February 2022 when excessive rains led to massive crop losses. “Did they go on a pleasure tour?” he asked. In June 2022 too, crops on 20 lakh acres were lost due to heavy rains. There was no support extended to farmers after this.

Mr. Reddy said that the CM also defaulted on crop loan waiver and due to non-payment of loans to banks by the government, lakhs of farmers have lost access to new loans. About 16 lakh farmers have been declared defaulters by banks only for the non-payment of farm loans, he claimed.

He advised Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy to support the cause of farmers and not blindly spread falsehood just to impress KCR. As the chairman of Rythu Bandhu, he has to be with farmers, he said.