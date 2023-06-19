HamberMenu
Congress ridicules CM’s claims on 276 crore saplings planted in TS

June 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud ridiculed the government’s claims of planting crores of saplings spending ₹11,000 crore and demanded that the figures be made public by releasing a white paper.

At a press conference here, Mr. Mahesh Goud alleged 70% of these funds were misused and gobbled by the TRS leaders as the ground situation was totally different. It is just ridiculous to claim that 276 crores of saplings were planted. Is it real and if it is, the government should release the details, he said and wondered whether so many saplings could be planted in Telangana’s limited land resources.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister was misusing public funds to promote the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the name of 10th anniversary of the Telangana Formation Day.

