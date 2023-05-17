HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress responsible for Palamuru problems: Niranjan Reddy

May 17, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy said the Congress was responsible for the problems being faced by people of Palamuru district.

“Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka should speak keeping the facts in mind. When people of Telangana were agitating for separate state, Congress leaders wrote for separate north Andhra to instigate. They created problems for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS). We are nearing the completion of lift irrigation scheme works after facing hundreds of cases,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy here on Wednesday.

Stating that Palamuru had been most neglected by the Congress for four decades, Mr. Niranjan Reddy said that the construction of Jurala, Nettempadu, Bheema Lift Irrigation Project and Kalwakurthy schemes had taken decades to complete and only after formation of Telangana was water totally utilised. Kalwakurthy, Bheema and Nettempadu projects were completed by Telangana Government.

“Congress has no moral right to question the Palamuru lift irrigation scheme. The Centre has to decided on the share of Telangana in Krishna water. Why are Congress MPs silent on the issue in Parliament?” asked the Minister.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.