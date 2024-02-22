Congress responsible for denial of 174 tmcft gravity flow to Palamuru, says BRS leader

February 22, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the language being used by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy against his political opponents including former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as his public talk with foul language is not suiting the stature of the Chief Minister.

Speaking to newsperons here on Thursday, former Minister S. Niranjan Reddy pointed out that Mr. Revanth Reddy was not elected Chief Minister by the people to use abusive language against his predecessor but given the responsibility to implement the promises made by Congress party in the run-up to elections.

Instead of reviewing his attitude even after being elected as the Chief Minister, Mr. Revanth Reddy should better focus on the administration and fulfilling the promises made. The Chief Minister blaming KCR for the woes of Palamuru during Wednesday’s public meeting at Kodangal was meaningless as it was due to the decades-long rule of the Congress that the people of Telangana were forced to eke out living with ‘Bombayi (migration to Mumbai), Dubayi (migration to Dubai), and Boggubayi (working in coal mines).

The BRS leader mentioned that it was KCR who had come to the rescue of farming community in Telangana by providing 24x7 free power to agriculture, water for irrigation, input support in the form of Rythu Bandhu, and insurance cover to farmers in case of untimely death under Rythu Bima. But, Mr. Revanth Reddy had failed to give any one of them completely.

Congress responsible

Terming the development programmes taken up for Kodangal, including the ones sanctioned during the previous BRS regime, as efforts to strengthen his political foundation there by Mr. Revanath Reddy, the BRS leader said it was the Congress that was responsible for denial of 174 tmcft water through gravity to combined Mahabubnagar (Palamuru) from Tungabhadra and Jurala and it was the same party that had prolonged Jurala, Bhima and Nettempadu projects.

The Congress governments in the past had constructed only 3.9 tmcft capacity reservoirs as part of Kalwakurthy by cancelling another 17 tmcft capacity storage facility even before the tenders process for irrigating 3.94 lakh acres ayacut. Even the existing tunnels and canal capacities would be insufficient in case all the five pumps were switched on at Yelluru, Jonnalaboguda and Gudipalli at once as the tunnels and canals were constructed to handle water pumped only from three pumps. Incomplete works had also led to submergence of the first pump houses in 2014 and 2019, Mr. Niranjan Reddy pointed out.