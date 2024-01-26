GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress respects Kodandaram but BRS humiliated him: Jagga Reddy

Even Governor was humiliated by KCR whereas Revanth extended her all courtesy, says Telangana Congress working president

January 26, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Congress working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Telangana Congress working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Telangana Congress working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was making a fool of himself with his unnecessary criticism of TJS president M. Kodandaram. The Congress showed him respect whereas the BRS treated him like dirt during its rule.

“Why is KTR unable to digest that the person who led the Telangana agitation and coordinated with all the political parties was now recognised by the Congress for his services?” he asked at a press conference and advised KTR to treat the TJS leader with some respect.

Similarly, KCR humiliated Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan whereas Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended all the courtesy expected to be given to the Governor. “We are not arrogant and believe in systems and respect them.”

He said the BRS used Mr. Kodandaram’s image during the Telangana agitation but did not give him any post for nine years after coming to power. “All those who opposed the Telangana movement or did not contribute anything were appointed MLCs by the BRS government,” he said, asking why the BRS was rattled when the Congress rewarded those who worked for Telangana’s cause.

Mr. Jayaprakash also alleged that KCR and other leaders always worked for personal aggrandisement during the agitation rather than Telangana’s cause. It was the Congress MPs who fought sincerely in New Delhi to ensure that Telangana was formed.

Advising KTR to start respecting his political seniors, Mr. Jayaprakash objected to the former’s comments on Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar. “Don’t lose respect with wild allegations or accusations just to catch media attention,” he said.

He termed as laughable KTR’s statement that the BJP and the Congress were working together. It was the BRS that was desperate to tie up with the BJP, and they had a secret understanding before the Assembly elections, he alleged, adding that the people were aware at whose behest Bandi Sanjay was removed as BJP State president.

Mr. Jayaprakash wanted to know where the kind of money that BRS leaders had earned came from. “Harish Rao spent ₹25 crore a day before the elections just to defeat me. Isn’t it from thousands of crore rupees accumulated from corruption in Kaleshwaram project?” he asked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.