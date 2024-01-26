Congress respects Kodandaram but BRS humiliated him: Jagga Reddy

January 26, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy alleged that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was making a fool of himself with his unnecessary criticism of TJS president M. Kodandaram. The Congress showed him respect whereas the BRS treated him like dirt during its rule.

“Why is KTR unable to digest that the person who led the Telangana agitation and coordinated with all the political parties was now recognised by the Congress for his services?” he asked at a press conference and advised KTR to treat the TJS leader with some respect.

Similarly, KCR humiliated Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan whereas Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended all the courtesy expected to be given to the Governor. “We are not arrogant and believe in systems and respect them.”

He said the BRS used Mr. Kodandaram’s image during the Telangana agitation but did not give him any post for nine years after coming to power. “All those who opposed the Telangana movement or did not contribute anything were appointed MLCs by the BRS government,” he said, asking why the BRS was rattled when the Congress rewarded those who worked for Telangana’s cause.

Mr. Jayaprakash also alleged that KCR and other leaders always worked for personal aggrandisement during the agitation rather than Telangana’s cause. It was the Congress MPs who fought sincerely in New Delhi to ensure that Telangana was formed.

Advising KTR to start respecting his political seniors, Mr. Jayaprakash objected to the former’s comments on Minister for Transport Ponnam Prabhakar. “Don’t lose respect with wild allegations or accusations just to catch media attention,” he said.

He termed as laughable KTR’s statement that the BJP and the Congress were working together. It was the BRS that was desperate to tie up with the BJP, and they had a secret understanding before the Assembly elections, he alleged, adding that the people were aware at whose behest Bandi Sanjay was removed as BJP State president.

Mr. Jayaprakash wanted to know where the kind of money that BRS leaders had earned came from. “Harish Rao spent ₹25 crore a day before the elections just to defeat me. Isn’t it from thousands of crore rupees accumulated from corruption in Kaleshwaram project?” he asked.