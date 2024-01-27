GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress reneging on poll promises by citing debt, flaying BRS: Harish Rao

He asks BRS ranks to raise domestic power bill issue in villages

January 27, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader Harish Rao speaking at Siddipet constituency-level meeting on Saturday.

BRS leader Harish Rao speaking at Siddipet constituency-level meeting on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Senior BRS leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao has alleged that the Congress government is trying to go back on its pre-poll promises by biding time to criticise the previous government and the debt it had created repeatedly. And when asked about the promises, the ruling party leaders are getting intolerant, he said.

Mr. Rao likened the attitude of the Congress leaders, particularly those in the Cabinet, to a proverb in Telugu, which says that a person had burnt the raft after using it to cross the river saying it is useless for him now. That is the reason why Ministers are expressing their anger at those who were asking about their promises, he said.

Speaking at the Siddipet Assembly constituency meeting of the BRS on Saturday, he said that CM Revanth Reddy, M. Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other Congress leaders had asked people during the run-up to elections not to pay their domestic power bills as Sonia Gandhi would pay them. He also played the video clips of the three leaders’ statements at the meeting.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao showing video clips of Congress leaders on power bills at the constituency-level meeting of the party in Siddipet on Saturday.

BRS leader T. Harish Rao showing video clips of Congress leaders on power bills at the constituency-level meeting of the party in Siddipet on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

He sought to know how many of the 13 benefits included in the 6 guarantees and another 420 promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled so far. He alleged that the farmers were being made to stand in queues for fertilizer, the farm sector was being given only 14-hour power supply, how many farmers had received Rythu Bandhu/Bharosa so far and how many of the 1.5 crore women over 18 years of age in the State were getting ₹2,500 monthly support Gruhalaxmi scheme.

On the statements of Congress leaders that no ayacut was created under Kaleshwaram project, the former Minister sought to know why Minister Konda Surekha had released water from Ranganayaksagar recently for the 1.1 lakh acres ayacut if no ayacut was created. The government was also not speaking about implementing the ₹2 lakh per farmer loan waiver even after 50 days of assuming office and why it was going back on the unemployment allowance of ₹4,000 per month.

Mr. Rao asked the BRS ranks to show the videos of Congress leaders’ statements on power bills in villages and ask people to send the bills either to Ms. Gandhi or Mr. Revanth Reddy or Mr. Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as bills for January consumption too would be issued soon.

