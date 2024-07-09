GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress regime in no position to implement guarantees: BJP

Published - July 09, 2024 06:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress had won the Assembly elections through ‘deception’ in the name of six welfare guarantees within 100 days of coming to power but is in no position to implement the same. The BJP will not let the government get away scot-free on these promises, asserted Telangana party president and Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday.

Addressing a protest meeting organised by the women’s wing to highlight the ‘non-implementation’ of guarantees, especially to the women folk at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, the BJP leader pointed out that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had invoked the Gods and Goddesses in several constituencies during the Parliament elections to reiterate the vow to implement the promises but his government had been found wanting in the initiative.

“Mr. Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders had proclaimed that there would be ‘Soniamma’ rule from December 9 last year and assured farmers that loans of up to ₹2 lakh will be waived. He also advised them to go for fresh loans too. But what has happened to these promises? Not a single step has been taken to implement the guaranatees so far,” he charged.

“Similarly, the party had also assured financial assistance of ₹2,000 for each woman every month but in the last seven months the arrears have reached ₹20,000 because not a single paisa has been released. There is no action on providing ₹500 subsidy for gas cylinders either. Farmers were supposed to get enhanced assistance of ₹15,000 and tenant farmers ₹12,000, but there has been no progress on this front as well,” he added.

“Girl students of and above 18 years were promised a scooter each, job calender is yet to be announced and there is no word on the issuance of new ration cards. On the other hand, unemployed youth and Anganwadi teachers have taken to the roads. The government here is no different than in Karnataka where except for providing free bus travel to women, no other guarantee has been implemented,” claimed Mr. Kishan Reddy.

“The party chief said all the guarantees were promised in the presence of Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi with even letters sent to each voter’s house but in the end, people have been cheated,” he added. Women’s wing president Dr. M. Shilpa Reddy and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / politics / political candidates / political parties

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.