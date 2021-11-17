Congress reaches out to the Chief Electoral Officer to reject nomination of Venkatrami Reddy as MLC

The former Siddipet Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy filed as the TRS nominee in the MLC elections just two days after his resignation from the IAS.

The Telangana Congress has represented to the Returning Officer of Telangana Legislative Council elections to reject the nomination of former Siddipet Collector P. Venkatrami Reddy, who filed as the TRS nominee in the MLC elections just two days after his resignation from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

In a letter submitted to the Returning Officer, the TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy; CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former Minister, Mohd. Shabbir Ali and others urged him to reject the nomination as Mr. Venkatrami Reddy violated the All India Sevice rules by not furnishing details of his assets and liabilities as per the All India Service (Conduct) rules 1968, Lokpal and Lokayukta Act 2013 and Public Servant (Furnishing of Information and Annul Returns of Assts and Liabilities and limits for Exemption of Assets in Filing Returns) Rules 2014.

The Congress leaders argued that Mr. Venkatrami Reddy has misused his public office and the Courts too had admonished him. They said there was a need for a detailed enquiry against him by the Central Vigilance Commission and Central Investigating agencies. “A public servant who had close proximity and nexus with the ruling party while performing his duties should not be allowed to contest as MLC when there are serious allegations against him,”, the letter stated.

Mr. Reddy said a complaint was also made to the President of India, Ramnath Kovind and also the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department on the violation of rules by Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. The President has forwarded the same to the Chief Secretary of Telangana for legal action but it is kept pending.

Mr. Reddy said he had also filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation on September 8 this year on the dubious role of Mr. Venkatrami Reddy regarding the sale of land by the government at Neopolis, Golden Mile, Kokapet and Khanamet through e-Auction.

In the complaint, Mr. Reddy alleged that undue favour was granted to the Rajapushpa Group, which is owned by the family of Mr. Venkatrami Reddy and the complaint is still pending. So under these circumstances, his candidature should not be accepted.

Later, speaking to reporters Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that the election officials were not furnishing the details of the nomination when the party asked for it. He said the resignation of Mr. Venkatrami Reddy is yet to be accepted by the Central government and the election officials have been requested to accept the nomination only after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) accept the resignation.

He said a complaint was lodged against the Returning Officer Upender with the Chief Electoral Officer, Shashank Goel alleging that he had failed to place online the information of Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. “We understand that the nomination papers claim there were no pending cases against Mr. Reddy. So it is important that the information furnished by the candidate be posted online as well.