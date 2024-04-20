Congress reaches out to CPI (M) for support; Bhatti speaks to Left leaders

April 20, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress is reaching out to the CPI (M) for support in the LS elections, after it was left out of the alliance in the Assembly elections for various reasons.

The CPI is already an ally of the Congress since last year’s Assembly elections and CPI candidate Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao was elected from Kothagudem Assembly constituency with Congress support. It was the only seat accommodated by the Congress.

However, an effort to bring in CPI (M) also into the Congress fold failed last year, as the former had sought tickets where the Congress was strong and the competition within the Congress was heavy. The CPI (M) then contested independently in some constituencies.

As the Congress is firm on reaching its target of 14 LS seats in Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka reached out to CPI (M) leaders seeking their support on Saturday. During informal discussions, CPI (M) leaders such as Tammineni Veerabhadram, Veeraiah and Julakanti Ranga Reddy agreed with Mr. Vikramarka’s views that BJP’s growth had to be stopped at any cost.

The problem, however, is that CPI (M) has already announced its intentions to contest in some constituencies, particularly the Bhongir seat. The Congress has also announced the candidature of Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy.

Mr. Vikramarka said that CPI (M) is a natural ally as part of the INDIA Bloc and sought its support for Congress candidates in Telangana. He said that the communists have raised some issues and he would convey the same to Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

Sources, however, said that the CPI (M) refused to withdraw its candidate from the Bhongir seat but would consider supporting Congress candidates in the remaining seats. The CPI (M) was annoyed with the Congress after it refused to leave a couple of seats to it in the Parliament elections.

Meanwhile, CPI too, sought Nalgonda or Warangal seat but Congress did not respond, given the intense competition within the party.

In the Assembly elections, CPI (M) contested 14 seats despite requests from the Congress not to split the anti-government votes but could not make any impact anywhere.

Though there is no official alliance with Congress, CPI (M) leaders and the cadre joined the Congress campaign in some constituencies at the instance of Ministers like Uttam Kumar Reddy.