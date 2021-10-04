Congress ranks stage protests against Priyanka Gandhi’s arrest

HYDERABAD

Police arrest protesters trying to enter BJP party office

The Congress party ranks staged protests across Telangana on Monday against the arrest of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, when she was on her way to console farmers who were injured during the Lakhimpur Kheri incidents in Uttar Pradesh following farmers’ protesting against three farm laws on Sunday.

Working president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) M. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Nayini Rajender Reddy, E. Komuraiah and others, speaking at Gandhi Bhavan, alleged that son of Union Minister of State for Home had killed four farmers protesting against the farm laws by running his car over them. Instead of taking action against those responsible, the police there had arrested AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra who was on her way to console the injured farmers.

Tension prevailed at Nampally, when several Congress activists led by Mr. Mahesh Goud tried to proceed towards the State BJP office, located a few hundred metres away from Gandhi Bhavan, to stage a protest against the Lakhimpur incidents and demanding the resignation of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra. A few Congress activists tried to barge into the BJP office by gate-crashing, but they were prevented by the police and arrested.

In Sangareddy, another working president of TPCC T. Jayaprakash Reddy was arrested by the police when the party activists led by him staged a rasta roko and burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Karimnagar, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar staged a protest.

Meanwhile, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy condemned the arrest of Ms. Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh and demanded removal of the Union Minister of State from the Cabinet. He also condemned the arrests of Congress activists in Telangana and demanded action against those responsible for the Lakhimpur deaths as also withdrawal of the draconian farm laws.