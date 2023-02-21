ADVERTISEMENT

Congress ranks protest attack on YC leader at Warangal

February 21, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders have criticised the attack on Youth Congress leader T. Pavan allegedly by activists of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during the ‘Haath se Haath jodo Yatra’ at Warangal on Monday night, and demanded the arrest of those involved in the attack.

As part of the protests staged condemning the attack, the Congress ranks burnt an effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. At Khairatabad, party leader Rohin Reddy alleged that followers of BRS MLA D. Vinay Bhaskar had attacked Mr. Pavan and demanded that the police register a case against the MLA too.

Congress Legislature Party leader M. Bhatti Vikramarka termed the attack undemocratic and was violation of freedom of speech. Working president of TPCC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said law and order position in the State had deteriorated.

He criticised the State Government for not giving state funeral to a five-time Dalit MLA (G. Sayanna) and it indicated the BRS attitude towards Dalit communities.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hanumantha Rao, speaking separately, said an Under-19 T-20 cricket tournament would be organised in the memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in which 17 teams from across the country would participate. The tournament would be held from March 22 to 25 in three grounds/stadia.

He criticised the BJP for misusing enforcement agencies such as ED to target the opposition parties and raids on Congress leaders’ houses ahead of the party’s plenary in Chhattisgarh was part of BJP’s harassment of opposition leaders.

