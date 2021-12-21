Congress Rachabanda with farmers from December 24

Implement loan waiver immediately: Kisan Congress

Taking the fight on the problems of farmers one more step ahead, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has decided to hold ‘Rachabanda with farmers’ beginning December 24. This will be continued till January 3, 2022. The programme will be held at Medak and Siddipet (December 24), Sircilla and Karimnagar (25), Warangal Urban and Rural (27), Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem (28 and 29), Mahaboobabad and Bhupalpally (30), Peddapally and Mancheryal (Jan 1, 2022) Khanapur in Nirmal district and Jagityal (2) and Nizamabad and Kamareddy (3).

The programme will be organised by the Kisan Congress State unit in association with district units.

Disclosing these details at a press conference along with Professional Congress president Shravan Kumar Reddy here on Tuesday, Kisan Cell president Anvesh Reddy said that hat the party had been taking up ‘Rachabanda with farmers’ from Dec 24 to explain to farmers how both Central and State Governments were cheating them and to understand the problems being faced by them.

“Farmers can produce only paddy and boiled rice or parboiled was the problem of millers and not farmers. State Government has been trying to divert the issue of not fulfilling the promise of farm loan waiver. Farmers are receiving notices from banks as the loan waiver was not implemented by the government. Not only that, some banks are not releasing the Rytu Bandhu amount being credited by the government and instead adjusting the amount against the pending loans,” they said adding that some farmers in Gajwel constituency, being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also received notices. They demanded that loan waiver be implemented immediately.