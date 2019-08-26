Congress puts up united show during Tummidihatti visit

Telangana Congress leaders put up a united show, perhaps for the first time after the elections, to take on the TRS government, by visiting Tummidihatti site on Pranahita river where they had originally planned a barrage for the Pranahita-Chevella project.

The team comprised TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, MPs - Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy; CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka; MLAs - D. Sridhar Babu and Seethakka; MLC T. Jeevan Reddy; senior leaders - K. Jana Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Ponnam Prabhakar, V. Hanumantha Rao, P Sudarshan Reddy, Raj Singh Thakur and Vamshichand Reddy among others.

The entire programme was coordinated by Sirpur-Kagaznagar constituency incharge Palvai Harish Reddy.

After performing a puja at the river, the leaders took a boat ride and reiterated their demand that the government immediately take up barrage at Tummidihatti to tap 120 TMC available there and the recurring expenditure would be almost nil. The tapped water can be stored in Sripada Yellampalli with gravity. There will be only one lift of 17 m. unlike the huge lifts being used in Kaleshwaram project at Medigadda and Sundilla that would cost Telanagana finances enormously, they said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had entered into an agreement with Maharashtra for constructing the barrage at Tummidihatti at 148 m., and made a big show of it back home. But Mr. Rao suddenly changed his position and redesigned the entire project citing non-availability of water. He now accuses Congress of questioning the Malesuada project, he charged.

“Though Kaleshwaram is a huge burden on Telangana, we are not totally against it. If a barrage is built at Tummidihatti, recurring cost on Kaleshwaram can be reduced and entire erstwhile Adialabad district will get water for irrigation,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the Pranahita gets inflows of nearly 160 TMC., which is confirmed by WAPCOS in its report by stating that this area has been getting similar inflows for the last 70 years.

Mr. Revanth Reddy accused Mr. Rao of misleading people with irrigating one crore acres and said the entire cultivable land in Telangana is 1.13 crore acres. Congress had brought 50 lakh acres under cultivation long back and started projects to cultivate another 38 lakh acres. All that the government had to do was to spend ₹ 30,000 crore to complete them. But Mr. Rao is spending ₹ 80,000 crore to irrigate a few thousands of acres, he said.

Mr Jeevan Reddy demanded a white paper on the project stating that the government is reluctant to submit Detailed Project Report fearing an enquiry into the deals. He said barrage at Tummidihatti is the best solution for utilising Godavari waters with minimum expenditure but Mr. Rao redesigned the project only to make money, he alleged.