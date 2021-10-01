Congress protests programme on unemployed youth kicks off today

Protests to culminate on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday on December 9

After generating enough heat with the Dalita Girijana Dandora the Congress has now set its eye on the unemployment issue with a two-month long programme starting on Gandhi Jayanthi.

Named as ‘Vidyarthi Nirudyoga Jung Siren’ it will end on December 9 marking the announcement of separate Telangana by the Congress and also Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy along with AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore will kick of the programme at Dilsukhnagar with a massive rally.

Appealing to the students and youngsters to participate in large numbers to ensure their voice is heard by the government, he said Congress wants to ‘expose’ the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on how it deceived the students. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has conveniently forgotten the free KG to PG education that he promised before the 2014 elections through the party manifesto. However, nearly 4,300 primary schools are shut while private schools are being encouraged, Mr. Reddy said. He also alleged that KCR has to take the responsibility for suicide by a number of students that were mainly due to denial of fee reimbursement and also unemployment. Government owes ₹ 4,000 crore of fee reimbursement dues, he alleged.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the Congress would continue to raise how the TRS government failed to provide unemployment dole of ₹ 3,016 every month for the unemployed youth after garnering their votes with such false promises.