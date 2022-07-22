Congress protests in districts

July 22, 2022 20:30 IST

Bhatti says Modi is afraid of Gandhis and stands exposed

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the Bharat Jodo Andolan by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will not stop at any cost despite the best efforts of the Central government to demoralise the Gandhi family with false cases.

Mr. Bhatti was leading the Congress protests in Mahabubnagar as part of the party’s nationwide protests against the Government targeting Sonia Gandhi through the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Similar protests were held across Telangana in front of the Central Government offices.

MLC T. Jeevan Reddy led the protests at Jagityal, TPCC senior vice president Mallu Ravi at Nagarkurnool, Gadwal Jogulamba DCC president Patel Prabhakar Reddy at Gadwal and all the DCC presidents led the protest in their districts.

Mr. Bhatti accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of indulging in personal vendetta and also diverting the nation’s attention from his failures. The country’s resources are being sold cheaply to those close to Mr. Modi and all that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi did was to oppose this sellout.

He said Mr. Modi was afraid that his disastrous rule would be exposed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the entire nation would be behind the Congress in exposing the favouritism to a few businessmen and corporates. Mahbubnagar DCC president Obaidulla Kotwal and former MLA Yerra Shekhar were among those who participated.